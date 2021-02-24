CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 2/24/2021 roundup

The vaccination situation brightens, as we start tonight’s pandemic headlines:

ANOTHER VACCINE: In case you missed it in the national news, the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine got an encouraging review today and is on its way to a final FDA decision, likely within days.

GETTING VACCINATED: More advice from readers – they point out that Sea Mar clinics are now vaccinating on a walk-in basis; read their policies here, as well as updates on where vaccine is available.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Now, from the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*81,525 people have tested positive, 146 more than yesterday’s total

*1,365 people have died, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*5,090 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*896,855 people have been tested, 1,854 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 80,157/1,320/5,021/882,196.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

RETURNING TO IN-PERSON LEARNING: The state released a new modeling report today. The description:

This new analysis by IDM entitled “Stepping Back to School” uses a detailed computer model of COVID‐19 to explore the interplay between disease transmission inside and outside schools in three steps: 1) introduction to school, 2) spread within school, and 3) exportation from schools. This step‐by‐step approach enables new insights into risks and mitigation strategies that could be applied to different schools and community contexts here in Washington State and elsewhere.

Read the full report here.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING TOMORROW: At 3:30 pm Thursday, Gov. Inslee will brief the media and answer Q&A on the pandemic response. You can watch live here.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!