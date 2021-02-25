CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 2/25/2021 roundup

Lots of pandemic news tonight:

PHASE 2 AND HOLDING: During his briefing this afternoon (see the video here), Gov. Inslee said the entire state will remain in Phase 2 for at least the next two weeks, “paused” without any chance any region could fall back into Phase 1. He said that so much progress has been made, the possibility of a “circuit-breaker’ isn’t necessary, for now. So what about a Phase 3? That will be answered “in the next several weeks,” he said. In Q&A, he allowed it could be sooner.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, here are today’s cumulative totals:

*81,786 people have tested positive, 261 more than yesterday’s total

*1,373 people have died, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*5,088 people have been hospitalized, 2 fewer than yesterday’s total (data correction)

*899,466 people have been tested, 2,611 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 80,635/1,331/5,042/884,554.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 112.9 million cases worldwide, 28.4 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: This morning, the weekly briefing by state Health Department leaders included the latest vaccination overview – 1.4 million doses given statewide so far, “making up for lost time” now that weather delays are over. Next week the state’s getting 280,000 doses, and if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets approval, 60,900 doses could be sent to our state next week. The virus variants were discussed a bit too – in the past month, the state has had 39 reported cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, for example. Watch the briefing here.

CITY CLINIC FOLLOWUP: Last Sunday, we published word of a city-run pop-up clinic that at the time had appointments available for West Seattle and South Park residents 65+ Friday-Saturday. Today, the city finally officially announced it in a news release (though the appointments are long since all booked), calling it a “pilot” of a “Community Testing & Vaccination Site” that will be operated long-term once the vaccine supply allows. So thanks again to reader Ann for sharing the news of the short-term clinic in time for people to get appointments!

IF YOU’RE STILL SEEKING VACCINE … your neighbors highly recommend covidwa.com as well as Sea Mar‘s walk-in clinics

NEED FOOD? Along with the weekly distribution of food boxes tomorrow at 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th) HQ, there’s also a Snack Pack distribution at Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton), drive-thru, 3-5 pm tomorrow.

