CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 2/6/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Pandemic toplines from the first half of the weekend:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*78,149 people have tested positive, 59 more than yesterday’s total

*1,299 people have died, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*4,890 people have been hospitalized, 25 more than yesterday’s total

*855,053 people have been tested, 10,866 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 76.650/1,264/4,787/827,183.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs). For the past two weeks, 105 positive test results; 238 in the 2 weeks before that; 262 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week; using the HRAs, since they are the most precise count. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 59, three more than a week ago.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 105.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 2,309,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 462,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, UK, Russia (same as last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

FINDING VACCINE: Again tonight, none of the nearby locations on the state website have availability. St. Anne Hospital in Burien had advised eligible people to check back yesterday for possible appointment availability but now says it did not release any appointment availabilities because of vaccine supply, and its new suggestion is to check that link after 10 am next Friday (February 12th). The two local Safeway pharmacies that are expected to eventually get vaccine aren’t making appointments yet; same goes for the QFC Junction pharmacy.

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Thanks to Marty for the photo from Fauntleroy:

