CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 1/30/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Here are the mid-weekend pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*76.650 people have tested positive, 305 more than yesterday’s total

*1,264 people have died, 15 more than yesterday’s total

*4,787 people have been hospitalized, 16 more than yesterday’s total

*827,183 people have been tested, 618 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 74,214/1,215/4,687/812,614.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs). For the past two weeks, 142 positive test results; 310 in the 2 weeks before that; 247 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week; the HRAs are the most precise count. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 56, four more than a week ago.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 102.5 million people have tested positive, and more than 2,219,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 439,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, UK, Russia (the last two have changed places since last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

‘MORE CONTAGIOUS’ VARIANT: One week after the more-contagious “UK variant” of the virus – aka B117 – showed up in our state for the first time, it’s been detected in King County.

FINDING VACCINE: None of the nearby locations on the state website have availability. However, St. Anne Hospital in Burien advises eligible people to check back next Friday (February 5th) for possible appointment availability.

GETTING VACCINATED? Don’t take a pain reliever pre-shot, a UW expert advises.

