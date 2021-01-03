WSB FYI: West Seattle Event Calendar

We’re continuing our start-of-the-year series of reminders about what WSB offers in addition to comprehensive local-news coverage. Friday, we revisited Lost & Found, pets and otherwise; last night, free obituaries; tonight, how to get something listed on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. Pre-pandemic, the calendar overflowed with daily listings; then, by mid-March, most in-person events were canceled or went virtual. We had so many standing listings, it took a long time to undo them. But finally this past fall, the event calendar found renewed use with online events and the occasional in-person happenings, and we want to remind you it’s available as a resource. This too is a free service – just send us the information, including the what/who/when/where basics. If “where” is online, please send the connection and/or call-in information, or a link to your webpage where that information can be accessed. Please send information as text in your e-mail; images are welcome as supplementary components, especially photos, but if you only send the info as an image, it requires laborious transcription. Many types of events are welcome as listings – community and organization meetings, presentations, classes, donation drives, workshops, business events, and more (and when in-person events resume in full force, we’ll be happy to list the full range of those too). westseattleblog@gmail.com is our main address for this and other types of info.