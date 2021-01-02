WSB FYI: Free obituaries

Continuing our start-of-a-new-year series of reminders about what WSB offers besides news coverage: Tonight – one of those services we hope you don’t need, but if you do – we publish obituaries for free. We’re told that other publications can charge up to hundreds of dollars to publish one, and we think that’s wrong – grieving families have enough else to worry about – so in the past decade, we’ve published almost 500 obituaries, all at no charge. We consider them to be news – and while some are very basic, others tell stories of interest even to those who never knew the person who’s passed on. If this is a service you find yourself in need of, all you have to do is send us the text and photo, as part of your email, not as a Word or PDF type attachment. If you’re including time-sensitive information such as the date for a memorial or celebration of life (we’ve had some Zoom links in recent obituaries), please keep in mind that several days’ lead time is best as it might take us a few days to publish it. You can scroll through our archive for examples of what we’ve published.