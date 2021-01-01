West Seattle, Washington

WSB FYI: How to use our Lost & Found pages – pets and non-pets

January 1, 2021 6:51 pm
With so many new readers finding WSB this past year – readership was up almost 50 percent in 2020 over a recordsetting 2019 – we’re thinking we should re-introduce some of the site’s features now and then. So here’s the first installment: Lost + Found, pets and non-pets, and how to use the two features … plus an added option.

LOST & FOUND PETS: This page has been a WSB staple since 2008, the only peninsula-wide place to post a lost or found pet. The page is here. If you lose or find a pet in West Seattle (we’ll include White Center or South Park on request), please email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com with description, contact info (phone number is best), photo if available, and we will post it. When you tell us there’s been a reunion, we’ll update to mark the listing “reunited.”

LOST & FOUND, NON-PETS: We added this section a few years ago at readers’ request. Lose or find keys, jewelry, a sweater, or … ? You can see the posts by going here. This is a self-post section in the WSB Community Forums, so it requires a login – if you don’t have one, you can get one by using the box on the right sidebar if you’re on desktop/laptop/tablet, and by going here if you’re on a phone. (You can also use your WSB Forums login for posting in the other sections, such as posting a free job listing, but no login is required for reading.)

LOST/FOUND ITEM THAT WAS PROBABLY STOLEN AND DUMPED: If you find something that is unlikely to have been simply lost/misplaced – purse, bicycle, etc. – we usually include those in West Seattle Crime Watch, so please email us the info (and photo if available) although you are welcome to post on the Lost & Found page too.

Thanks to everybody who’s used these features over the years! We’re planning on a couple more WSB FYIs this holiday weekend.

2 Replies to "WSB FYI: How to use our Lost & Found pages - pets and non-pets"

  • Auntie January 1, 2021 (7:05 pm)
    I would like to remind those readers who participate in NextDoor, that while that is a great site, the West Seattle Blog has a lot more readership. So if you lose or find a pet, please be sure to post it here!

    • WSB January 1, 2021 (7:28 pm)
      Thank you. Also re: microneighborhood-specific platforms/lists/etc.: No membership required for reading here; no algorithms deployed.
      Also, pets may cross boundaries, and if you just post in the list for Microneighborhood A, someone may find your pet/item/etc. in Microneighborhood B. Found pets also often are brought to vets’ offices, and they may not have access to whatever list/board/group was used, but they all know about the WSB page, and we often hear from them if a furry friend is found – TR

