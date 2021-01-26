WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Still seeking snowflakes

Thanks to Jerry Simmons for that view of this morning’s sunrise … a colorful start to what ended as a gray day. Still a chance we might see a few snowflakes, but our neighbors across Puget Sound – Bremerton, Hood Canal vicinity – have the highest probability. Nonetheless, the forecast discussion says we have a chance, especially on the highest hills – the Myrtle Reservoir Park vicinity holds the highest elevation in the city. The forecast summaries note a chance of rain and snow tonight and tomorrow morning. (Just in case of snow, SDOT says its crews are ready.)