Before we let go of what seemed like an endless day – three photos we received (thank you!) – above, the sunset’s first splashes of color, photographed by Troy Sterk. Below, the setting sun’s reflection caught one particular pillar shown in Dan Ciske‘s photo:

And then, the pink peaked, as Jen Popp shows us:

Tonight, the sun will set at 4:35 pm – 18 minutes later than the earliest sunset of the season last month.