WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: What’s up today

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Every week we update our list of more than 20 local churches’ Sunday online services (with a few also offering in-person options), with the latest links; find them here.

DONATION DRIVE: 10 am-3 pm, bring food and other items – see the list in our preview – to Alki UCC. (6115 SW Hinds)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s open. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

MISSION CANTINA BENEFIT FOR STUDENTS: The Genesee Hill Elementary PTA is partnering with Mission Cantina (2325 California SW; WSB sponsor) for a dine-out fundraiser today and tomorrow, with orders taken by phone starting at 11 am – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

