YOU CAN HELP: Donation drive in West Seattle on Sunday

If you can give – here’s a chance this Sunday (January 24th), as announced by Alki UCC:

Alki UCC Winter Food Drive and Call for Socks

Sunday, January 24, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Front courtyard/6115 SW Hinds

Please bring donations of non-perishable food items and supplies including:

Canned Meat/Soup/Fruit (pop-top cans, if possible)

Rice, Noodles, Peanut Butter, Oats, etc.

Toilet Paper

Diapers/Similac Formula/Baby Wipes

Can Openers

Cleaning Supplies

Hand Sanitizer

Clearly labeled packets of pet food

The following items are especially appreciated and rarely donated:

Boxed Milk

Tea Bags and Coffee

Sandwich Bread

Sugar & Flour

Donations of Men’s Casual/Work Clothes are also being taken, as well as NEW socks — the clothing item most requested by our neighbors experiencing homelessness.

Masks required; social distancing observed.