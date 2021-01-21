West Seattle, Washington

22 Friday

41℉

YOU CAN HELP: Donation drive in West Seattle on Sunday

January 21, 2021 8:12 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

If you can give – here’s a chance this Sunday (January 24th), as announced by Alki UCC:

Alki UCC Winter Food Drive and Call for Socks
Sunday, January 24, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Front courtyard/6115 SW Hinds

Please bring donations of non-perishable food items and supplies including:

Canned Meat/Soup/Fruit (pop-top cans, if possible)
Rice, Noodles, Peanut Butter, Oats, etc.
Toilet Paper
Diapers/Similac Formula/Baby Wipes
Can Openers
Cleaning Supplies
Hand Sanitizer
Clearly labeled packets of pet food

The following items are especially appreciated and rarely donated:

Boxed Milk
Tea Bags and Coffee
Sandwich Bread
Sugar & Flour

Donations of Men’s Casual/Work Clothes are also being taken, as well as NEW socks — the clothing item most requested by our neighbors experiencing homelessness.

Masks required; social distancing observed.

Share This

No Replies to "YOU CAN HELP: Donation drive in West Seattle on Sunday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.