WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Milestone sunset

While the sun was setting with a golden flourish in the southwest, we caught that cloud putting on a show in the northwest. And for all those who, like us, have been observing the passage of time more closely than ever during this pandemic year, we wanted to note a milestone: Tonight was the first 5 pm sunset of the winter. (That’s 42 minutes later than the earliest sunset of winter, 4:17 pm December 7th through 13th.)

P.S. “Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight,” says the forecast.