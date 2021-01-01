WEST SEATTLE NEW YEAR’S DAY: Seen at Alki

We went to Alki around 10 am to check on two polar bear-themed events:

That’s Polar Bear Swim organizer Mark Ufkes, relaxing between countdown requests. As announced earlier this week, no all-at-once plunge this year but he encouraged people to come down in small groups. He said the early going – starting around 9 am – totaled around 100 people, some requesting a countdown, some not. Nobody while we were there but via Twitter, Bill Schrier caught a few:

Polar Bear swim at Alki Beach on Puget Sound isn’t quite the same this year but hardy souls are still doing it. ⁦@westseattleblog⁩ pic.twitter.com/9yfxe13g4h — Bill Schrier (@billschrier) January 1, 2021

Further west, by Alki Bathhouse, the (unrelated) West Seattle Polar Bear Challenge drop-off food drive was going well:

If you missed the dropoff, check the WSPBC map for a display with a food bin near you – today’s the official last day – or go here to see how to support the West Seattle Food Bank year-round.