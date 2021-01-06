WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspect arrested; package thefts

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

SUSPECT ARRESTED: A big SPD and KCSO presence drew attention at the Dollar Tree store in White Center late this afternoon. We don’t have full details on this but officers at the scene told us they arrested the suspect they were seeking, wanted for using a knife to threaten people at one or more West Seattle locations before he was found at the store. Concerns about a standoff drew the big response but the suspect surrendered before long.

PACKAGE THEFT: Kendra says her building in North Admiral (44th/College) started having a problem with missing packages about two weeks ago. On Monday, she received a notice that a package had been delivered around noon, but returned home at 8 to discover the torn-open, empty box in the parking lot. A neighbor told her the package was seen in the lobby with another one around 6 pm. That same night, a suitcase belonging to a resident was taken from a locked storage area and dumped in the parking lot. Last night, Kendra saw a suspicion-stirring driver in the alley, in a dark sedan missing its front plate; when confronted, she said, the driver claimed to be an Amazon driver, but when she called to confirm, the company told her they were unable to look up anything more than package info.