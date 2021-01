That’s Alex‘s stolen pickup truck. He sent the photo and report:

My 2006 Ford F-350 Super Duty Power Stroke was stolen from 44th and Edmunds on 1/20/21 between 12 am-6 am. $2000 reward for any information that leads to recovery of the truck. It has new tires and the front fender flares aren’t missing as seen on pic, and it has a dent on rear tailgate. Any info helps

Vin Number: (ends in) 5103

Plate Number: B70219X

Case Number: 2021-016504