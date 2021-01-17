TRAFFIC ALERT: Sylvan Way work done, but beware of bumps

Thanks to Sam for the photos and update: Sylvan Way has just reopened after the weekend-long Seattle Public Utilities work to install new drainage. But she has words of warning:

“There will be another crew at some point that will grade the road and make it smooth. It’s pretty dangerous right now. I would caution drivers, especially motorcycles. There are several different layers/bumps in the road.” So whatever your mode of travel, take extra care on Sylvan Way. We’ll be checking with the city post-holiday to see when the smoothing work is planned