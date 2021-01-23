TRAFFIC ALERTS: Seattle City Light work continues downhill from Olson/Myers; 1st Ave. S. Bridge crash

2:20 PM: Thanks to @clarisaface for the tweeted photo/tip. There’s traffic trouble on the uphill side of the 1st Avenue South hill east/northeast of Olson/Myers, because Seattle City Light is still working at the site where one or more trees took out lines and caused that 5,700-customer power outage Friday afternoon. The SCL map shows 74 customers still out, 25 hours later, in that area of southeast West Seattle.

2:42 PM: Also of note, a crash response is blocking multiple northbound lanes on the 1st Avenue South Bridge.