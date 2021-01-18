ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: MLK Day 2021 watch

6:07 AM: It’s Monday, January 18th, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the 301st morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

TRANSIT

Metro – On regular weekday schedule – if you’re not subscribed to alerts, you can watch @kcmetrobus on Twitter for them

Water Taxi – No service on the holiday

Link light rail – on a Saturday schedule for the holiday

ROAD (ETC.) WORK

Delridge project – SW Thistle is closed between Delridge and 20th. Some work will be happening on the corridor today. Here’s what else is happening this week.

California and Myrtle – The sewer-repair project continues – if driving/riding on California, watch out for the bumps.

Sylvan Way work – Also beware of the bumps left after this weekend work.

Arbor Heights project – Gas-line replacement work on SW 104th is scheduled to continue.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Low Bridge: Second week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily.

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for all the other detour-route neighborhoods!)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.