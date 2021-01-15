ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday 1/15 watch

6:07 AM: It’s Friday, January 15th, the 298th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

LOW-BRIDGE CAMERA ENFORCEMENT: One more reminder on this fifth day of enforcement cameras on the low bridge – they’re photographing vehicles so that $75 tickets can be sent to owners of unauthorized vehicles crossing between 5 am and 9 pm. Who’s authorized and who’s not? See our story.

ROAD (ETC.) WORK

Delridge project – SW Thistle is now closed between Delridge and 20th. Here’s what else is happening this week.

California and Myrtle – The sewer-repair project continues – if driving/riding on California, watch out for the bumps; we noticed this new sign last night after a bicyclist was hurt and went to the hospital Monday:

Arbor Heights project – Gas-line replacement work on SW 104th is scheduled to continue.

Sylvan Way weekend closure? – This single sign has been up all week at 35th/Morgan, saying Sylvan will be closed 7:30 am to 4:30 pm both days this weekend:

We’ve been trying to find out what kind of work will be done and exactly where. but SDOT communications says they can’t find anyone in the department who knows about it. As of Thursday afternoon, there was no other signage along the length of Morgan/Sylvan/Orchard, and no Metro alerts about reroutes. So we’ll just have to see what happens Saturday.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Metro – On regular schedule – if you’re not subscribed to alerts, you can watch @kcmetrobus on Twitter for them

Water Taxi – On regular schedule (note the WT will not run on Monday, January 18th, for the King Day holiday)

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.