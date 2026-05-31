WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 24 options!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights of what’s happening (and not) on this last day of May:

WEST SEATTLE PADDLE BATTLE: 8 am-5 pm, all-day pickleball tournament at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex courts (2801 SW Thistle) to raise money for West Seattle HS student athletes.

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: 9 am, Westies Run Club runs from Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon) today.

FAMILY WALK: Free, led by FIT4MOM West Seattle, meet at 9:30 am at Alki Bathhouse (60th SW & Alki SW).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open every Sunday year-round on California SW between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in full spring produce-and-products season – asparagus, lettuce, greens, microgreens, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage, beans, garlic, fruit, more – and many options for baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, poultry, fresh- and pre-prepared foods, nuts, condiments, pasta …

MASTER GARDENERS AT THE MARKET: If you have a gardening question, you can get an answer from a Master Gardener! Their weekly clinics at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market continue today, 10 am-2 pm. (Look for their booth toward the south end of the market.)

WEEKEND SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), sing to hits of the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and enjoy a buffet breakfast – if this morning is sold out, look at dates ahead.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: Regular weekly West Seattle Resist Sunday sign-holding event, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

POTTERINGS TURNS 1: Noon-4 pm, first-anniversary celebration at the co-op pottery studio at 3400 Harbor SW (east side of building, ground floor) – the free mini-classes are booked up but stop by to see the studio, enter drawings, congratulate proprietor Lora Radford!

COLMAN POOL’S FOURTH WEEKEND: Noon-7 pm, fourth preseason weekend concludes at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome to hang out this afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WHITE CENTER COMMUNITY MARKET: 2-7 pm at the White Center HUB (8th SW and SW 108th), presented by the White Center Community Development Association.

MUSIC MATINEE AT TIM’S: West Seattle band Across 35th with Chewing Gum, Rootbeer at 2 pm at Tim’s in White Center (98th & 16th).

GEORGE TAKEI WATCH PARTY: 2 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), livestream watch party:

LA County Librarian and Director, Dr. Skye Patrick and Long Beach Public Library Director, Cathy de Leon will appear in conversation with actor, author, and activist George Takei in celebration of One Book, One Coast. The largest book club on the West Coast wraps up with a special event with George Takei, author of “They Called Us Enemy.” The discussion will explore the experiences that led to the creation of his memoir, what it means to be a good neighbor and citizen in the face of overwhelming challenges, and how shared books and stories build stronger communities.

FOOD BANK BENEFIT AT C & P: 3-5 pm C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), collecting money and food for the West Seattle Food Bank.

(Rehearsal clip)

SEATTLE MET SINGERS CONCERT: 3 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), the Seattle Metropolitan Singers perform their spring concert, “Women in Love.”

ART MARKET AT MR. B’S: 5 pm all-clay art market Mud & Mead at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

LIVE IN-STORE CONCERT: 5 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), live in-store concert by Wesley & The Boys. Free, all ages.

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight late-night tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes! (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm jazz, with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or helping with, an event that we could add to the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!