LIBRARIES: Services added at two branches in West Seattle

As part of another expansion of pandemic-era services, the Seattle Public Library has just added two more days of curbside service each week at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). Starting today, that branch will offer curbside service noon-6 pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays. Southwest is one of two branches on the peninsula that offer curbside service; the other is High Point (3411 SW Raymond), which remains on a three-day-a-week curbside schedule, noon-6 pm Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Those two branches also are among the locations where SPL is now providing curbside printing-pickup service. SPL also has added return services at the West Seattle (Admiral) branch (2306 42nd SW) and South Park branch (8604 8th S.); the Delridge branch is now the only branch in our area without either curbside service or return service.
