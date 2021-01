Thanks to Camille Morgan for the photos and report:

Asher Morgan, member of Troop 282 and Hope Preschool alum, worked with 14 fellow Scouts to construct a new playhouse for the Hope Lutheran Preschool this month for his Eagle Scout project. The 4×6 covered structure is a fun addition to the garden area that kids will enjoy for years to come.

Special thanks to Alki Lumber and Hope Lutheran School for their support of the project!