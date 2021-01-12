FOOD BIZNOTES: La Rustica talking Valentine’s Day; Dick’s truck returning; Milk Run delivering

Three biznotes about food:

LA RUSTICA VALENTINE’S DAY: First announcement we’ve received about Valentine’s Day – now only a month away. La Rustica (4100 Beach Drive SW) tells WSB, “La Rustica is now taking reservations for our outdoor, heated/covered patio for Valentine’s Day. Because space is limited, they will go fast. We are also taking a wait list for people to call should we move into Phase 2 of reopening and be allowed to seat customers inside.”

DICK’S TRUCK RETURNING: One month after drawing a crowd in The Junction, the Dick’s Drive-In burgers-and-shakes truck (no fries) is returning this Friday, 11 am-2 pm outside Easy Street Records (whose café DOES have fries).

MILKRUN: This Portland-founded “farm-to-table” food-delivery service wants you to know it’s now serving West Seattle. MilkRun offers weekly deliveries of produce, meat, and other products from regional growers/makers, as explained here.