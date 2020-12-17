WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Two West Seattle shore scenes, and more wind on the way

First, two scenes from West Seattle’s shore:

Thanks to Andrew Murray for that scene from just before sunset. Below, a texter sent this photo from the “king tide” this morning as water slopped over the Alki Beach seawall:

High tide was charted for 12.9 feet just before sunrise; tomorrow morning, it’ll be a little lower, 12.7 feet at 8:22 am.

Meantime, though there’s no official alert, be aware that Friday has more wind in the forecast – similar to last night – with gusts up to 35 mph day time, up to 40 mph Friday night.