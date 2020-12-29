WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Notes for today/tonight

That’s the almost-full moon last night, photographed by Jerry Simmons. The official full-moon moment is 7:28 pm tonight, three-plus hours after it rises, but if the forecast bears out, we might not get to see it. Other notes for today/tonight:

FOOD FOR STUDENTS: 11:15 am-1:15 pm, food boxes with breakfast and lunch items to get Seattle Public Schools students through the rest of winter break will be available at two West Seattle locations: Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon) and Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW).

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: From organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, Dec. 29, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Dec 31, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: 5-8 pm, last chance to borrow a tool before next year – the WSTL, on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, will be closed New Year’s Eve. (4408 Delridge Way SW)