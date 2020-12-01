WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 4 notes

(Monday sunset at Lincoln Park, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

We’ve made it to another month, last one of 2020. Here are highlights for the hours ahead:

POLAR BEAR CHALLENGE: The multi-faceted all-month-long community event officially starts today – with several ways you can be part of it. See our preview from Monday.

SW SEATTLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY BIDDING BEGINS: Happening now – here’s the update:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is thrilled to announce that its online auction opens today, Tuesday, December 1. Register HERE to bid on a range of uniquely West Seattle experiences and items. Auction items include an autographed Pearl Jam poster, the opportunity to create and name your own flavor of ice cream at Husky Deli, a walk in the ancestral lands of the Duwamish people led by Ken Workman, 4th great grandson of Chief Seattle, paintings created by local artists, and so much more. There is something for everyone in the auction and featured items and experiences make for excellent holiday gifts. Every bid supports the mission of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, which is to preserve and promote local history through education, preservation, and advocacy. Bidding on auction items closes during the Historical Society’s Virtual Champagne Gala on Friday, December 4 at 7:00 PM. Registration is required for this digital event, but admission is free. Please register HERE today.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott continues to lead this:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday, December 1, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursdayk December 3, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

(Monday moonrise from Duwamish Head, photographed by David Hutchinson)

HOPE LUTHERAN KINDERGARTEN INFO NIGHT: Future kindergartener in the household? 6 pm online information night at Hope Lutheran School (WSB sponsor) – if you’re interested, register here to get the participation link.