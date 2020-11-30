Making the holidays more bear-able: West Seattle Polar Bear Challenge, starting tomorrow!

(Photos courtesy West Seattle Polar Bear Challenge)

Even if we don’t see snow or ice, we will see an abundance of polar bears in West Seattle this season – thanks to the West Seattle Polar Bear Challenge. It’s all sorts of good things bundled up in one, according to the announcement we received to share with you:

The mission of the West Seattle Polar Bear Challenge is to:

*Create holiday fun for the West Seattle community – A Polar Bear Scavenger Hunt

*Collect food for the West Seattle Food Bank at polar bear locations

*Build awareness about “supporting local” and drive business into local stores and restaurants for takeout

The West Seattle Polar Bear Challenge is a scavenger hunt with a cause.

There are already 40 participating homes and businesses around our community, and the numbers are growing every day. You can view the interactive Polar Bear Scavenger Hunt map here. Big or small, an inflatable or simple picture in your window, the more polar bears and bins the merrier.

The West Seattle Polar Bear Challenge begins on December 1, 2020 and will run through January 1, 2021. On January 1, 2021, our Polar Bears will be down on Alki, the famous location of the Polar Bear Plunge, for one final opportunity to contribute to the West Seattle Food Bank.

Learn more and get involved here:

wspolarbearchallenge.com

To make it easy to participate, the website includes a form to submit your address to be included on the map, downloadable signs and donation bin labels, and more.