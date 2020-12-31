WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: New Year’s Eve notes

(Wednesday rainbow off Alki, photographed by James Tilley)

A few notes for the last day of 2020 ….

LAST DAY BEFORE CLICK! BREAK: Shop at longtime WSB sponsor Click! Design That Fits today, 11 am-4 pm, before the shop’s annual winter break. (4540 California SW)

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: The twice-weekly sign-waving event organized by Scott happens again today, 4-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own. (16th/Holden)

PUGET RIDGE EDIBLE PARK VIGIL: As announced earlier this week, PREP volunteers welcome you to visit the park – one small group at a time – between 6 and 8 pm, to say farewell to 2020. (18th/Brandon)

SPACE NEEDLE: No fireworks, no lasers, just a virtual light show you can only see via streaming or TV.