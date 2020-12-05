WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: ‘Winter Wander’ scavenger hunt begins

Another holiday tradition has had to evolve because of the pandemic. Local realtor and preparedness coach Alice Kuder usually sponsors a free holiday movie. Can’t do that this year – so she’s come up with a scavenger hunt! “Winter Wander” is happening now through December 13th, open to all, free to participate. There’s a prize drawing for $200 in local-business gift certificates if you send qualifying selfies to WinterWander2020@gmail.com. The clues to more than 30 local businesses and homes, and map, are on her website – and if you have a question, you can email her at that same address.