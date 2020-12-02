WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Two tree lightings to watch this week

This year, West Seattle’s two big tree lightings will be viewable from your own cozy home.

OLG VIRTUAL LIGHT UP THE NIGHT, FRIDAY: At 7 pm Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & School will be lighting West Seattle’s highest-elevation community Christmas tree (which is at 35th and Myrtle), “with song and joy.” The event will be streamed; viewing info is here.

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION VIRTUAL TREE LIGHTING, SATURDAY: At 7 pm Saturday, this too will be streamed – as part of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays (with community co-sponsors including WSB):

Join together online for a jolly good time, all from the comfort of your living room. Starting at

7 PM, tune into the Junction’s Facebook page as we light up the holidays with a West Seattle tradition – the lighting of the West Seattle Christmas tree! Listen to the sweet voices of the Endolyne Children’s Choir. The children will bring you some holiday classics the entire family can sing along to, plus some new favorites from the archives. Then settle in after the tree lighting as Santa reads children’s stories via Facebook and Instagram live, along with answering questions and reading aloud what you would like for Christmas.

These of course are also both listed in our West Seattle Holiday Guide for later reference.