WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Green CR-V taken; stolen mountain bike recovered; abandoned pink bicycle found

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes this morning:

STOLEN GREEN CR-V: From David:

Honda CR-V 1999 Forest Green stolen at 5:00 am from 8th SW and SW Kenyon.

Front Bug Deflector (stick-on)

Window Visors (front and rear)

Different Lettered CR-V Spare Tire Cover

License plate BQJ2482

$500 reward – 206-679-3182

STOLEN MOUNTAIN BIKE RECOVERED: On Christmas Eve, we published Theresa‘s report of a mountain bike stolen two days earlier. Last night she emailed to say, “Officer Ross found my stolen bike and returned it to us on Christmas Night!! Unbelievable!!!!!” That’s another reminder that filing a theft report is important – police do find stolen items (like this bike and the packages turned up in that Christmas Eve crash) and if there’s no report on file, a recovered item may be unreturnable.

ABANDONED PINK HUFFY BIKE: Anybody missing this?

Christine found it abandoned in Puget Park and hopes to find its owner. If you recognize it, email us and we’ll connect you.