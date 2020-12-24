WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash reveals stolen packages; bicycle taken

Two West Seattle Crime Watch notes this midday:

(WSB photos)

CRASH REVEALS STOLEN PACKAGES: A driver crashed that Subaru into a North Admiral garage door this morning. While investigating the driver for suspected DUI, police also found what they describe as stolen packages:

According to police radio, an officer is going to attempt to return the stolen items. The driver was taken into custody.

BICYCLE TAKEN: One reader report today, sent by Theresa: “Large silver Scott Ransom mountain bike stolen from North Admiral 12/22. Reward if found. Bo, 206-795-3970.”