Thanks to skywatching expert Alice Enevoldsen for tonight’s photos of a starry show here on Earth! She reports spotting this gleaming display on 48th SW between Hinds and Spokane [vicinity map].

We’re adding it to the list in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. Thanks to everyone who’s sent suggestions so far, with or without photo(s) – we’re showing lights nightly through Christmas – more suggestions welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!