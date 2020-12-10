WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Magical in Morgan

Thanks to Nick for the photos – multiple recommendations have come in for this home in north Morgan Junction, on 42nd SW between Graham and Raymond [vicinity map].

Nick says this is only the second year that residents Kim and Gabe have been decorating, but they are continuing to add more daily.

Driving around looking at Christmas lights are one of the safe ways to celebrate this season – state health authorities even made a point of that in their briefing this week. So we are continuing to spotlight them nightly, and adding to the list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide – you can scroll through the archives here, and if you have a suggestion, with or without a photo, email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!