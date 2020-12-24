WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Corners!

Another double feature on this Christmas Eve – this time, two corner displays:

That display at 35th/114th in Arbor Heights [map] is so big – occupying an expansive corner – you need video to show it all. Here’s part of it:

Thanks to Cassandra for the tip!

From the north side of the peninsula, Toby sent this photo:

Toby says that’s “our little corner of Christmas Cheer on 47th Ave SW and SW Spokane St.” [map]

Thanks again for all the tips and photos – more than ever, the lights mean a lot here at the end of a challenging year. All the locations we’ve shown are archived here, and listed in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. More tomorrow night!