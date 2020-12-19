WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Aglow in Admiral

Tonight’s lights are all in Admiral:

You might best know that house as “Meeds Manor,” home to spooky Halloween decorations, but they’ve decked the house and yard for Christmas too! Characters seen when we stopped by included a merry Minion:

Meeds Manor is at 45th and Stevens [map]; thanks to Chris for sending word. Not far away …

These two creatively illuminated yards are in the 2700 block of 45th [vicinity map].

Everyplace we’ve showcased is listed in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and viewable by scrolling through this archive; still time for tips, with or without photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!