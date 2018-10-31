West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Halloween 2018: Meeds Manor Haunted House scaring up food donations

October 31, 2018 6:53 pm
Judi Yazzolino from the West Seattle Food Bank sent that photo of just part of the scene outside the Meeds Manor Haunted House – before dark … just imagine the spookiness that awaits you now! Until 9:30 pm at 5415 49th SW, you’re invited to stop by for a scare – admission is by nonperishable-food donation for the WSFB, which Judi says has as a result in the past had a Halloween haul around a half-ton or so! Of course it’s part of our Halloween Etc. Guide, which you’ll want to check for spooky shows and more.

