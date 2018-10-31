West Seattle Halloween 2018: Meeds Manor Haunted House scaring up food donations

Judi Yazzolino from the West Seattle Food Bank sent that photo of just part of the scene outside the Meeds Manor Haunted House – before dark … just imagine the spookiness that awaits you now! Until 9:30 pm at 5415 49th SW, you’re invited to stop by for a scare – admission is by nonperishable-food donation for the WSFB, which Judi says has as a result in the past had a Halloween haul around a half-ton or so! Of course it’s part of our Halloween Etc. Guide, which you’ll want to check for spooky shows and more.
