UPDATE: Bicyclist to hospital after hit-run at California/Hanford

4:05 PM: Thanks for the tips. Avoid California/Hanford for a while – police and SFD are there because of a crash, reportedly involving a pedestrian or bicyclist. NB California is blocked. We are on the way there to find out more.

4:09 PM: Injured person is being taken to Harborview.

(WSB photo)

4:23 PM: Police tell us a driver in a white van hit a bicycle rider and then left the scene. The rider, male, is being taken to the hospital. They’re still looking for the driver. Traffic Collision Investigation detectives are coming to the scene so NB California, closed at Hinds, will be shut off for a while.