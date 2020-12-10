SURVEY: Questions for you about local youth drug/alcohol use

If you have a few minutes to answer some questions, a community group would appreciate your assistance. Here’s the announcement:

The SW Seattle Youth Alliance, a school and community coalition formed to address the high rates of youth substance use in Southwest Seattle, would like your help in learning more about community concerns related to drugs and alcohol. The coalition will use these surveys to guide their work in selecting effective prevention programs and services for youth and the community. Please take a few minutes to complete this anonymous survey.

The survey is online in English y en Español.