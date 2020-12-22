ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Tuesday 12/22 watch

6:07 AM: It’s Tuesday, December 22nd, the 274th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. It’s also the day after record rainfall followed by a sharp temperature drop and snow, so beware of potentially slick streets.
ROAD (ETC.) WORK
Bridge platform: 7-11 am today, the second West Seattle Bridge stabilization-work platform is expected to be lowered and barged away. Low-bridge traffic is not expected to be affected, but maritime traffic will have to wait until the work is done.
Delridge project: Work is planned through Thursday this week. Here are the expected highlights.
TRANSIT
Metro – Regular schedule today.
Water Taxi – Regular schedule today (no service Friday).
CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO
West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:
The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:
The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map) – see the closure advisory above. Here’s the nearest camera:
Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)
Checking for bridges’ marine-traffic openings? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
| 2 COMMENTS