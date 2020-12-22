Remembering Susan M. Bowen, 1948-2020

Family and friends are remembering Susan M. Bowen, and sharing this with her community:

Susan Marie Bowen, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, December 6th at midnight in Seattle.

Susan Marie Clark was born on September 10, 1948 in Missoula, Montana to Robert and Montana Clark. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Seattle and purchased a home on 48th Avenue, near the bottom of Charlestown Hill in West Seattle.

Tragically, her father died when she was three years old and her mother never remarried. Susan grew up in West Seattle with her older half-sister Loretta and graduated from West Seattle High School.

She attended the University of Washington until she took a semester off, worked at the Post Office, met and married James Bowen and divorced after 14 years. They had four children: Cassandra, Eugene, Rebecca, and Tamara. Susan worked for close to 30 years at the Seattle Police Department and retired as a Chief Dispatcher. Oddly, she was on duty for some of Seattle’s biggest crises, including the Mardi Gras riots in Pioneer Square, the Metro Bus that drove off an unfinished highway ramp, and other notorious events.

Susan loved Jehovah, her family, gardening, sewing, knitting, making jewelry, and was a voracious reader.

We will all miss her encouragement to develop a personal relationship with our Creator and keep His laws.

Many people have lavender potpourri made from Nana’s garden, her delicious fruit leather made from her own plum tree. Jars of delicious jams and jellies have been mailed to many cousins in Montana, and beyond. She was also known for her tasty lemon bars made with love. Her sudden, shocking death due to Stage 4 cancer saddens us all deeply, but we know that she is in the care and memory of our loving Heavenly Father, who will reward her.

Susan was dearly loved and is survived by: Her older sister Loretta Baker; Cassandra (daughter) James, Jordan (granddaughter) and Madison O’Neal (granddaughter); Eugene (son), Anna Marie (granddaughter), Michael (grandson), Caprice (granddaughter) and Camryn Bowen (granddaughter); Rebecca Bowen (daughter), Lanisha Scott (granddaughter) Terrence, Samaya (great-granddaughter), and Zion (great-granddaughter); and Tamara (daughter), Quincy, DeShawn (grandson), Aria (granddaughter),

and Layla Aitkens (granddaughter). She will be greatly missed by tons of cousins, nieces, nephews, and

friends.

John 5: 28, 29

Daniel 12:13