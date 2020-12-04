Remembering George J. Susnar, 1927-2020

Family and friends are remembering George Susnar, and sharing this with the community:

George Joseph Susnar

October 16, 1927 – October 17, 2020

We miss his engaging smile, twinkling eyes, sense of humor and friendly disposition.

George was born to Steve and Mary Susnar, immigrants from Croatia. Pre-deceased by infant brother Joseph and sister, Ann (pictured at right with George).

Lifetime Seattle resident, George grew up in Rainier Valley (Garlic Gulch) and lived on Beacon Hill for many years. He attended Colman Elementary School, Washington Junior High, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1945.

He served in the US Army (1946/1947) with the occupation forces in Japan.

George was a proud member of Union Local 66, Sheet Metal Workers. He worked in many Pacific Northwest locations and Alaska, and was a dues-paying retiree.

George was a huge sports fan, and in his early years he loved playing, especially basketball and baseball. He said he knew every pebble on Colman Field. He even had a job during school, shagging foul balls from the roof of Sick’s Stadium and delivering beer and hot dogs to the broadcasters and press. He was also recruited to play soccer for a Seattle City team even though he said he knew nothing about soccer. When that team won the City championship, the local paper noted his play, stating: “George ‘Stonewall’ Susnar, goalie, whose spectacular stops of impossible shots has been uncanny.” He was tracking baseball stats until the day before he died.

He walked at Alki Beach nearly each day and made many friends along the way. Fondly referred to as the “Mayor of Alki” by some of these friends, his presence there is missed.

George seemed to know everyone by name and was always interested in engaging with other people. He was friendly, independent, feisty, opinionated, and loved by many. We miss him.