PANDEMIC: Governor extends restrictions one more week; state health experts see ‘encouraging trends’

December 30, 2020 2:40 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

Governor Inslee has extended the latest statewide restrictions – such as no indoor dining, fitness, movies, and capacity limits for many businesses – one more week, until January 11th.

By that time, the restrictions will have been in place for almost two months. Inslee issued the extension proclamation today without an accompanying briefing, but state health officials did have their weekly briefing earlier this afternoon. Toplines included a vaccination update – so far, almost 60,000 people have been vaccinated. This week, another 100,000 doses of the two U.S.-approved vaccines are due to arrive in the state. New state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah described the pandemic response overall as at “halftime” – no time to let up. He and his team also described some encouraging trends – while key stats such as case counts and hospitalizations remain higher than ever, some are starting to move downward. But, Dr. Shah warned, “We’re not out of the woods yet.” You can watch the full briefing here.

2 Replies to "PANDEMIC: Governor extends restrictions one more week; state health experts see 'encouraging trends'"

  • Auntie December 30, 2020 (3:16 pm)
    Reply

    My guess is that restrictions will be further extended when the inevitable surges from Christmas get-togethers and New Year’s parties/festivities hit home. 

    • WSB December 30, 2020 (3:24 pm)
      Reply

      The Thanksgiving surges didn’t materialize, so there’s hope for this time too.

