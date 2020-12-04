ORCAS: Southbound whales headed toward West Seattle

Thanks to Kersti Muul from Salish Wildlife Watch for the tip: Orcas are in the area again, southbound off Bainbridge Island (Yeomalt – here’s a map). Let us know if you see them!
North end of Blake island SB
Confirming these are Transients, now near Tillicum village, west in channel
