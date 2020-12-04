West Seattle, Washington

04 Friday

50℉

ORCAS: Southbound whales headed toward West Seattle

December 4, 2020 10:53 am
Thanks to Kersti Muul from Salish Wildlife Watch for the tip: Orcas are in the area again, southbound off Bainbridge Island (Yeomalt – here’s a map). Let us know if you see them!

  • Kersti Muul December 4, 2020 (12:03 pm)
    North end of Blake island SB

  • Kersti Muul December 4, 2020 (12:18 pm)
    Confirming these are Transients, now near Tillicum village, west in channel

  • CharlesDarwin December 4, 2020 (12:21 pm)
    I went to Me-Kwa-Mooks at noon, but did not see any orcas. Looks like they may have left the area 

