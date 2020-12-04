ORCAS: Southbound whales headed toward West Seattle

WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Two tree lightings to watch this week

l.facebook.com

This year, West Seattle's two big tree lightings will be viewable from your own cozy home. OLG VIRTUAL LIGHT UP THE NIGHT, FRIDAY: At 7 pm Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & School will be lighting West Seattle's highest-elevation community Christmas tree (which is at 35th and Myrtle),