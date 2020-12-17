LIGHTS: West Seattle’s own ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ carries on

Tonight’s featured display is an annual favorite that just might be the longest-running one in West Seattle. Don Rice sent the photo of his display on 47th between Walker and Hill [vicinity map] and notes, “Charlie Brown and the gang have lived at this location for more than 40 years.” He added. for those who go to see it, there’s more to admire nearby: “If you head north from Admiral Way on 47th. there are 2+ blocks with lights. Merry Christmas to all!” We’re adding it to our list of lights in the West Seattle Holiday Guide; you can also scroll through our Christmas-lights archive to see every place we’ve featured. Got a suggestion, with or without a photo? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

