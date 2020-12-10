HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, holiday edition

(WSB photo)

That’s Brittany Philbin, who’s at West Seattle Grounds in North Admiral (2141 California SW) as part of tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk. The photo she posed with is one you might remember seeing here on WSB back in October, when that pregnant Southern Resident orca – J46 Star – was part of a group that passed West Seattle. Brittany is a conservation advocate and health-care worker as well as a photographer; she’s at WSG tonight until 8 pm, one of several artists having indoor receptions this month. In The Junction, you can drop in on a few – among them, Erika Bell is at Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW; WSB sponsor) until 8 pm, and a group show is at Wild Rose’s (4529 California SW). Some businesses are just showing art during regular hours, but you can preview it all here – and for holiday shopping, remember that most artists are selling their work too.