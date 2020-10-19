West Seattle, Washington

20 Tuesday

50℉

ORCAS: Two views from the Southern Resident Killer Whales’ Sunday visit

October 19, 2020 9:58 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news | Whales | Wildlife

On Sunday, we reported on another visit by Southern Resident Killer Whales. No visuals, though, until tonight:

That video is by Hannah Schuh, a seventh-grader at Madison Middle School. Her mom Liz Schuh sent us the clip, recorded at Point Robinson on Maury Island (a popular whale-watching spot since Puget Sound’s main channel narrows there and you have a better chance of a close pass). Viewing advice from Liz: “After the breaching whale, another group surfaces, including one of the babies.”

The babies are part of J-Pod, which may have another calf soon – we also received photos tonight from Brittany Philbin of PNW Orca Pod Squad Photography – a pregnant orca, also photographed from Point Robinson:

The photographer explains, “During their close pass, J46 Star breached just offshore and luckily I was in the right place at the right time and captured a photo at just the right angle to see her heavily pregnant abdomen. She has been confirmed by researchers to be pregnant. I just thought residents of West Seattle would love to see these photos of J46 Star. They are so beloved throughout the Pacific Northwest.”

J46 was born in November 2009.

Share This

No Replies to "ORCAS: Two views from the Southern Resident Killer Whales' Sunday visit"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.