GIVING: Community organizations’ boost for Bubbleman

(WSB photo, Summer Fest Eve 2017)

This year without events and live performances has left many performers struggling. Among them, a West Seattle festival fixture – The Bubbleman. Among the countless cancellations this year were events presented by the Morgan Community Association and West Seattle Junction Association, which want you to know about crowdfunding for him, writes Phil Tavel, vice president of MoCA:

The Morgan Community Association and the Junction Association want to say THANK YOU to the Bubbleman for all of the good cheer that he has brought to West Seattle over the years.

This is a year when those in the crowd can give back a little something to help the performers who have given so much to us.

Here is a link to give whatever you can to the man with the purple beard, the rainbow car and a million bubbles and a million and one bubble jokes.

Happy Holidays to Everyone!

MoCA and the Junction Association!