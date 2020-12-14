From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: 2 things to do today

(Sidewalk-side Christmas tree in Gatewood)

Two reminders, in case you haven’t already seen these in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

EMPLOYER GIFTS FOR EMPLOYEES: Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) has an offer for employers, in this year where company parties aren’t happening – give them the gift of pre-made meals! Today is the deadline for ordering. See this flyer.

HOLIDAY RAINBOW TRIVIA: Today’s your registration deadline for this fun free online party presented by the Senior Center of West Seattle, 7 pm Friday (December 18th). Sylvia O’Stayformore will host. Go here to register!

