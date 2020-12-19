CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 12/19 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Midway through the weekend before Christmas, here are the local pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*57,129 people have tested positive, 436 more than yesterday’s total

*993 people have died, 15 more than yesterday’s total

*3,825 people have been hospitalized, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*711,497 people have been tested, 2,856 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 53,346/935/3,617/684,615.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” For the past two weeks, 385 positive test results; 377 in the 2 weeks before that; 382 in the two weeks before that.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 76.2 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,685,000 million people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 316,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, France (third week with no change). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

SEATTLE PARKS’ ONLINE PROGRAMS: The department is continuing to offer virtual programming, and now has an online brochure detailing what it’s offering in January.

